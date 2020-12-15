BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is a busy man with an eye for style. And that is why he has a hat man on call to create him a new head topper whenever he needs one.

“When I first met Berto a couple of years ago, he’s always been passionate about his work. Hat making is something that’s been in his lineage for a long time,” Newton said.

When Newton “Berto” he’s referring to Alberto Hernandez, a third generation hat maker who is the man behind Meshika Hats. He says he used words of wisdom and never gave up on his dream

“My grandfather always told me, you can’t give up. It is a tradition. It’s a family thing,” he said.

Now, business is thriving. Hernandez’s No. 1 client is Newton, who he met four years ago when he was leaving work.

“I was dumb founded. I was going out and I saw this very beautiful car and I said ‘Oh that’s somebody,’” Hernandez recalled.

That somebody was Newton, who was with the Carolina Panthers and coming off an MVP season. Hernandez had no idea who he was, but right then and there, the two collaborated.

“He asked me, ‘Can you show me how to make a hat?’ Of course. So I showed him the process. He loved it. He was very excited,” said Hernandez.

Since that meeting, Hernandez has made a hat for Newton one time every week.

And now this business relationship has blossomed into a true friendship. Newton has taken Hernandez to different events and introduced him to people. The Meshika name is a world renowned as a chance meeting turned into much more.

“Berto is a person that, is almost like kin to me. Just his passion alone is something you would love about him,” Newton said.