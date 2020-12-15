BOSTON (CBS) – The nursing director at Massachusetts General Hospital issued a dire warning Tuesday, saying she and her colleagues are “gravely concerned” about the rise of COVID cases in the state entering the holiday season.
“We are tired of seeing people dying on breathing machines. More sadly, even dying alone, where we use an iPad to connect a dying patient to their loved ones,” said Melissa Joceyln.
Jocelyn joined Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker at his COVID press briefing. During the briefing, Baker said there has been a significant surge in coronavirus cases and deaths following Thanksgiving.
“On behalf of all of our nurses and health care colleagues, I do want to join with the governor in asking, even begging, each of you to follow the state guidelines to refrain from gathering for the Christmas holidays,” Jocelyn said. “The staff, the nurses, the patient care associates, the doctors, nurse practitioners are tired and exhausted from seeing continuous loss, every day.”
Baker said there has been an 84% increase in COVID deaths since Thanksgiving. In addition, over the last three weeks hospitalizations are up by 93% and there was a spike in ICU patients of 73%.