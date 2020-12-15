Comments
SOUTHBORO (CBS) – Two local high school students are offering up free help during the pandemic. The Southboro teenagers started a service to tutor other kids who are struggling with remote learning.
Charles Tang, a freshman at Algonquin Regional High School, came up with the idea this past summer. His friend, sophomore Gracie Sheng, helped him get the idea off the ground.
Their company is called Iridium Tutoring and it offers free online help. After a few months they have already offered more than one thousand hours of assistance. They also have a team of fifty tutors around the country helping them.
They offer office hours three nights a week and they are now a 501 c-3 charity.
To learn more about them or how you can help go to their website.