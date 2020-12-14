CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Google

BOSTON (CBS) – Google, Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Classroom were all down for about an hour Monday morning in a widespread outage affecting many of those who rely on the services for work and school.

Service was restored around 8 a.m.

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” Google said in a statement.

There is no word yet from Google’s parent company Alphabet on what caused the outage.

