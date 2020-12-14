BOSTON (CBS) – Google, Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Classroom were all down for about an hour Monday morning in a widespread outage affecting many of those who rely on the services for work and school.
Service was restored around 8 a.m.
REMOTE MONDAY UPDATE: Google classrooms are back up and running. Schools will be in touch with families via all call regarding any changes in this morning's schedule. Thank you for your patience!
Reminder: today is a half-day for students in grades K-8. pic.twitter.com/wOaOdCgPJ3
— Plymouth Public Schools (@PlymouthSch) December 14, 2020
Update — We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal https://t.co/NsGBvvaTko
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020
“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” Google said in a statement.
There is no word yet from Google’s parent company Alphabet on what caused the outage.