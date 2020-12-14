BOSTON (CBS) — My guess is by now you have likely heard the chatter about a potential late-week snowstorm here in southern New England, so this will not come as breaking news at this point. And, you have also likely heard various forecasts and levels of uncertainty. No doubt if you have been on social media, namely Twitter, I cringe at what you may have seen already.

Let me start with what we do know at this point…There will be a coastal storm forming off the Delmarva/Mid-Atlantic Coast later on Wednesday. There will be abundant snowfall north of the track of this storm. The air will be plenty cold enough for all snow in southern New England. Unlike the storm from earlier this month, this snow will be very light and fluffy (with exception of Outer Cape/Islands) and therefore accumulate quite quickly and easily.

We also know that thanks in large part to the storm passing to our south Monday, Thursday’s storm will NOT be one of those rapidly deepening, bombogenesis events here in southern New England. Monday’s storm will become a monster up in the Maritimes and essentially steal some of the energy available for Thursday’s storm. It will also serve to redirect the jetstream and steering currents quite a bit (to what degree we won’t know for sure until Tuesday at least…). This means that Thursday’s storm will actually be weakening as it passes to our south, likely peaking in power when it passes by New Jersey and Long Island. Thus, we do not anticipate any ferocious winds or significant power outages on Thursday.

So what’s the big deal you ask? Sounds wimpy? Well, the thing is, you don’t need a monster storm to get a bunch of snow. While we have become accustomed to seeing powerful, hurricane-like storms off our coast in recent years, this one will not fit that bill. What this storm has going for it (something the early December storm didn’t have) is an abundance of very cold air that will be firmly in place over the Northeast. Combine that with an anomalously mild Ocean for this time of year and that temperature difference will be just enough to produce a swath of very heavy snowfall.

Our main concern with this storm also has a lot to do with the cold/dry air that will be in place. This storm has the appearance of one where there will be a very sharp cutoff of “haves” and “have-nots” with regards to heavy snow accumulation. When you have a strong high-pressure area to the north (like this one) and very cold, dense, dry air in place, the northern edge of the snow shield can literally get eaten away…billions of snowflakes literally evaporating into the dry airmass before hitting the ground.

See late March 2018 for a rather epic bust in similar circumstances. Obviously, this storm was a significant underperformer across New England. Or in meteorological terms, a big, fat forecast bust.

So, while we feel pretty confident that areas in far southern New England (south of the Pike) will get a good deal of snow on Thursday, to the north, it is much more challenging.

TIMELINE

Snowfall arrives from southwest (Connecticut) to northeast (Essex county) between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday.

Steady, heavy snow makes it’s farthest push north by about 7-8 a.m. Thursday and then starts to collapse and weaken, tapering off during Thursday midday/afternoon.

Worst commute: Thursday morning

Brunt of snow: 2-10 a.m. Thursday

SNOW AMOUNTS

Expect some slight shifting of these bands as we hone in on storm track and northern fringe of snow shield…

1-3 inches: In the areas where we normally see the heaviest snow! Northern Worcester county, southern New Hampshire (sorry ski areas)

3-6 inches: From Worcester to Lowell and Lawrence…outer 495 belt northwest of Boston

6-12 inches: Cape Ann to Boston and immediate suburbs southwest of the City…also Outer Cape and Islands where snow won’t be as fluffy

12+ inches: South Shore, most of CT. and R.I., chance for heavy banding here and snow should accumulate very quickly, can’t rule out 18”+ amounts somewhere

WIND

Again, likely not a huge wind threat here with storm in weakening stages in our area…expect northeast gusts along the South Shore, Cape, and Islands to range between 35-55mph Thursday…winds much lower inland.

Power outage threat low given lack of high-end wind gusts and light/fluffy snow

COASTAL FLOODING

Tides will be astronomically high later this week so there is some concern for minor to moderate coastal flooding. The high tide of greatest concern would be the midday (12:52 p.m.) high tide on Thursday with a forecast height of 11.3’ in Boston. We may see some splash over and coastal inundation in the typically prone areas between 11 a..m and 3 p.m. Thursday.

As always, we urge that you stay tuned to updates throughout the week on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com, and CBSN Boston