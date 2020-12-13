CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WOBURN (CBS) – A person was shot and killed Saturday night in the parking lot of Jake n Joe’s, a popular Woburn sports bar.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Mishawum Road. Police placed evidence markers around the parking lot.

Police investigate a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a popular Woburn sports bar. (WBZ-TV)

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed that one person was killed.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that this is not a random event and there is no threat to the public,” Ryan said.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested. Ryan called it an “active and ongoing investigation.”

