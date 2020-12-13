Comments
NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) — A man died after he was hit by a car in North Andover Sunday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Chickering Road.
Police said the victim is a 64-year-old North Andover man but his identity has not been released at this time.
The driver, a 63-year-old North Andover woman, stayed at the scene.
It is unclear what lead up to the crash. Chickering Road was closed while police investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Andover Police Officer William Enright at 978-683-3168.