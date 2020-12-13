BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking for outdoor time this week, Sunday is definitely the day. After the stubborn fog dissipates, sunshine will break out and highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Not too shabby for mid-December.
Bask in the warmth now, because come Monday, these temperatures will be a distant memory. Highs on Monday will top out in the mid-to-upper 30s.
A coastal storm will skirt to the south of New England, with the heaviest precipitation falling out-to-sea. Still, some light snow showers and rain are possible in the afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations should be less than two inches.
A larger, more significant storm arrives late Wednesday and into Thursday.
While last storm had some questions on the extent of the cold prior to and during the storm, that will not be a problem this storm. The cold air is coming straight from the Hudson Bay with a slight layover north of the Arctic Circle.
It’s still too early to talk accumulations, but plowable snow looks likely at this point, especially for the Mass Pike and south. The northern extent of the heaviest snow remains a bit of a question mark.
As is typical in nor’easters, strong wind up to 60 mph will accompany the snow. Couple that onshore wind with astronomical high tides, and coastal flooding becomes a big concern as well.
Boston is sitting at 4.6″ of snow for the season, slightly ahead of the season-to-date average. It’s likely the seasonal total grows by Thursday.
Of course, this forecast will be fine-tuned as we approach the storm’s arrival, so stay with CBS Boston’s weather team for the latest forecast.
