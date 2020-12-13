BOSTON (AP) — The Tobin Bridge is getting a dedicated bus lane to see if it helps ease crowding and speed up commutes, state transportation officials say.
The 1.1-mile southbound bus lane on the bridge is expected to open for use on Monday, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the state Transportation Department.
The dedicated all-day bus lane exclusive to Route 111 begins after the Everett Avenue on-ramp merge in Chelsea and extends across the bridge, ending just before the City Square Tunnel in Charlestown.
The pilot will be in place for one year with the bus lane’s performance analyzed for travel time, operations, crowding, ridership and overall traffic safety.
The lane is part of the MBTA’s Rapid Response Bus Lane program, which has identified corridors that have seen some of the highest rates of bus ridership since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Route 111 has the third highest ridership in the MBTA bus system.
Why don’t they just build a new bridge? What’s the reason that’s not done? Too many jobs, Democrats holding back infrastructure; on wait, I know, it’s the birds and the fish, we gotta save them, so we all suffer for a fish and a bird feather. Give me a break, that bridge is a piece of junk and a new one needs to be built—–it will cost 10 billion; and after the Maahty Walsh unions have their way, it will be $30 Billion with no train going across like in Sydney Australia or Tokyo Japan. Give it a rest, Boston, you are broke to the hills with dummies crying racism.
See comment above. A train goes across the Sydney Harbor Bridge and The Rainbow Bridge. But in Boston, we get gatz.