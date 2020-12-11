BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus can’t stop Santa Claus from delivering presents this Christmas season – or from wearing a Speedo. The 21st annual Santa Speedo Run will go on in the Boston area this Saturday, with adjustments made for safety reasons during the pandemic.
Organizers are nixing the usual run through the city featuring hordes of Santas in skimpy outfits. This year’s event will be much more spread out, with social distancing and mask-wearing emphasized.
“Instead of hundreds of festive ‘Santas in Speedo’ running through the streets of the Back Bay, individuals and small groups will be running throughout their own neighborhoods, from South Boston to Hingham, Concord to Natick,” organizers said in a statement.
The event has raised $2 million for charity in the past two decades. This year’s run benefits the Play Ball Foundation, which creates youth sports leagues for under-resourced schools in the Boston area.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 48 degrees with a chance of rain in the area.