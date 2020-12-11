Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts hit another grim milestone on Friday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,475 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 47 more deaths on Friday. The total number of reported COVID deaths has now surpassed 11,000, standing at 11,010.
There were 99,181 total new tests reported. Health officials now say the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 269,929.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.72%.
There are 1,605 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, a decrease of two from Thursday. There are 309 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 65,741 active cases in Massachusetts.