BOSTON (CBS) — A new study suggests Boston’s Biogen conference could be connected to between 205,000 and 300,000 coronavirus cases as of November 1. The article was posted in Science Magazine on Thursday.
Researchers said the two-day event held at the Marriot Long Wharf in February had repercussions felt around the world. Cases could be traced as far away as Australia, Slovakia, and Sweden.
The study estimates the conference is responsible for about 1.6% of all coronavirus cases in the United States.
While Massachusetts accounted for the most cases from the conference earlier on, Florida now has the greatest proportion of cases, it added.