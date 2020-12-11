BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is getting two more years on President Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. The President announced his intent to appoint the Patriots head coach and several other sports figures to the council on Friday.
Belichick was initially appointed to the council by President Trump in 2018. The objective of the council is to “increase sports participation among youth of all backgrounds and abilities and to promote healthy and active lifestyles for all Americans,” according to its website.
Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, former Olympic beach volleyball star Misty May-Treanor and former star NFL running back Herschel Walker serve as the three co-chairs of the council. Former Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon is also among the council members.
Belichick does have a few football minds to chat with during the council’s yearly meetings, with former college football coach Urban Meyer and NFL VP of football operations Troy Vincent also on board.
President Trump has always spoken fondly of Belichick, and earlier this year, he even said that he’d seek military advice from the New England coach. The Patriots visited President Trump at the White House in 2017 following the team’s Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.