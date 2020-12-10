BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a series of roster moves on Thursday, two of which figure to factor in to their game against the Rams.

The team activated rookie tight end Devin Asiasi from injured reserve. The corresponding roster move involved placing fellow tight Ryan Izzo — who’s been battling a number of injuries for some time — on injured reserve.

The team also took wide receiver Julian Edelman off the COVID-19/reserve list, but Edelman remains on IR as he recovers from a knee procedure.

The Patriots announced the tight end moves, and ESPN’s Field Yates reported the Edelman move.

Roster shuffling before tonight’s game: the Patriots have activated TE Devin Asiasi from IR, while placing TE Ryan Izzo on IR. WR Julian Edelman has been activated off of the COVID-19 list but remains on IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 10, 2020

Asiasi was placed on IR at the beginning of November with an undisclosed issue. The 23-year-old was drafted out of UCLA by the Patriots in the third round (91st overall) in this year’s draft. He’s played in six games and has yet to catch a pass. He was on the field for 29 snaps in the win vs. the Raiders and 24 snaps in the loss to Denver, but he’s played 10 or fewer snaps in his other three games played. He was a healthy scratch in Week 7 against San Francisco before missing the Week 8 game for personal reasons.

Izzo, a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018, has 13 receptions for 199 yards this season. He’s been on the field for a tick over 80 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season, essentially serving as the team’s lone tight end. Asiasi’s been on the field for 10.4 percent of the offensive snaps, while rookie Dalton Keene has played 6 percent. Jordan Thomas, who joined the team midseason, has taken just seven snaps.

Izzo will be eligible to be activated off IR after three weeks, which should give him a chance to return in Week 17, if healthy.

Asiasi and Keene are active for the Patriots against the Rams, while Thomas is on the inactive list.