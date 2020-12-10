Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,130 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths on Thursday. There were 97,353 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 264,454 while the total number of deaths is 10,963.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.67%.
There are 1,607 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, an increase of 41 since Wednesday. There are 307 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 63,362 active cases in Massachusetts.