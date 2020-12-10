BOSTON (CBS) – Popular Boston radio station Mix 104.1 got a temporary name change on Thursday.

From one hour, it was “Danny 104.1” going out over the airwaves as Marshfield’s Danny Sheehan celebrated his eighth birthday by taking over the station.

Karson Tager, host of the Karson and Kennedy show introduced the hour by saying “All the music you are hearing is programmed by Danny.”

Danny is a Marshfield boy who caught the attention of everyone, including actor Jason Momoa after a clip of him celebrating his favorite character Aquaman went viral on the WBZ Instagram page.

The actor even FaceTimed Danny, and later shipped a box of Aquaman gear to his biggest fan with a note that said “Love, Uncle Aquaman.”

So on Danny’s 8th birthday Thursday, Mix 104.1 and the Karson and Kennedy show handed their show over to him for one full hour. All his favorite songs, news headlines and topics.

“Are you excited to have world domination on the radio today?” Kennedy Elsey asked Danny.

“Yep I am, because I’m a real big rock star,” he joked.

And just like a big star, the station was rebranded all for Danny, even the website. It was one full hour of everything Danny.

“Do you want to hear one of my jokes? Why did the poodle turn the air on? Because he doesn’t want to be a hot dog,” he told the audience.

Danny and his family ask for his birthday that people make donations to Tommy’s Place in Falmouth, a vacation home for kids fighting cancer.