BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is launching an outdoor dining pilot program for 2021 to support restaurants through the pandemic in the new year.
The program will be similar to the temporary one in place this year, allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating onto roads and sidewalks. The permitting process will move to a new online platform and there’s free one-on-one help for restaurant owners who need additional support.
“We saw the benefits that outdoor dining can have on our neighborhoods, bringing vibrant streets to our community and fun experiences for restaurant goers,” Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news conference Thursday.
I’m proud to announce an outdoor dining pilot program for the 2021 season. The 2021 program will begin on April 1st and end on December 1st, weather permitting.https://t.co/apLX4zUYUU
The 2021 outdoor dining season will begin on April 1 and run through Dec. 1 of 2021. Restaurant who took part in the 2020 program will still need to reapply for next year.
A virtual application help session is planned for Dec. 16 – interested restaurants can sign up on Zoom here.
Click here to see the application for outdoor dining licenses for 2021.