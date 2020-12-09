Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – An Auburn woman is in critical condition after being hit by a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in Worcester.
Just after midnight, a 54-year-old Gardner man was driving a commercial truck at the Interstate 290 East off-ramp at Grafton Street.
Worcester Police said the man’s 2016 Freightliner Tractor had come to a stop at the red light. When the light turned green, the man accelerated and hit a 44-year-old woman who was running across the off-ramp.
The woman suffered head injuries and was rushed to an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.