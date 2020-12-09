(MARE) – Damon is an affectionate teen boy of African American and Lebanese descent. He can seem shy when you first meet him, but Damon thoroughly enjoys the company of others once he warms up and feels comfortable. Damon has great mannerisms, and he likes to show his appreciation for those he cares about. Currently, Damon’s favorite activity is playing video games, but he is also very athletic and likes to ride his bike. In school, Damon has historically done well. His teachers report he gets along well with other students, and he is respectful in the classroom.

Damon is legally freed for adoption and would thrive in a home with at least one male caretaker. His social worker is open to considering families with or without other children. Damon would be most successful in a family that can provide him with structure, routine, and predictability. It would also be beneficial if Damon could be exposed to activities outside of the home. Damon will need to maintain contact with his adult sister and grandparents once he is placed.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.