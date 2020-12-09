BOSTON (CBS) – UK health officials are now warning people with significant allergic reactions to vaccines, food, and medications to avoid getting the new Pfizer COVID vaccine…for now. This does not apply to people with seasonal allergies but for those who need to carry around an Epi-pen, for example.
Two healthcare workers in the UK suffered severe allergic reactions after getting the first shot. We don’t know what type of reaction it was, but they are said to be recovering well.
Of note, the Pfizer vaccine trials did not include volunteers with a history of severe allergies.
We know that vaccines, in rare cases, can cause allergic reactions though it’s not clear what may have been the cause in these two cases.
The Pfizer vaccine reportedly does not contain animal proteins, like eggs, or preservatives that have triggered reactions in other vaccines, but could there be some other components that could be responsible?
There will likely be adverse reactions in a small number of people receiving the new vaccine, but so far, the vast majority seem to be tolerating it well.
The advisory panel will undoubtedly discuss this matter further when they meet tomorrow.