BOSTON (CBS) — A life-altering pandemic, a contentious presidential election, stunning sports news and tragic loss. Those topics were among the top trending searches in Massachusetts in 2020, according to Google.
The search giant is out with its annual “Year In Search” report, and has provided a breakdown of the Bay State’s trending searches.
Leading the list was “Election results.” It took days for Joe Biden to be declared the winner of the presidential election over Donald Trump, who still has not conceded defeat. Massachusetts also saw a very competitive Senate race this year between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy.
Four pandemic-related terms made the Top 10 list: Coronavirus, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus update and Zoom – the technology many have turned to since March to work remotely and stay in touch with loved ones. Massachusetts has seen more than 250,000 confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 11,000 deaths.
And even in a year with so many serious challenges, Boston sports still commanded attention. After two decades and six championships with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady announced in March he was leaving the Pats and started a new chapter with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to Brady, the Celtics and Bruins were also among the top trending searches, with both making playoff runs this year.
Two other names appearing in the Top 10 represented tragedy. Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in California in January. “Glee” actress Naya Rivera drowned while swimming with her son in July.
