BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston is another step closer to rebuilding the Long Island Bridge and reopening a long-term recovery center with hundreds of treatment beds on the island after a favorable court ruling, Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday. It’s the latest development in a battle between Boston and Quincy over the project.

The bridge was closed in 2014 and demolished because of safety concerns. Quincy has taken steps to prevent Boston from rebuilding the bridge, citing traffic issues.

The court overruled the Quincy Conversation Commission’s decision to deny Boston a permit to rebuild the bridge under its local wetlands ordinance, according to Walsh.

“There is no doubt the opioid crisis has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the temporary closure of supports and services,” Walsh said in a statement. “We applaud this very well-reasoned decision by the Suffolk Superior Court which brings us one step closer to providing people with services they need to attain and maintain recovery. This is something that goes beyond city lines, and we continue to hope to work together with the City of Quincy to move forward on this project that will serve and benefit the region.”

Walsh said Boston is planning an “innovative and holistic recovery campus” on the island with hundreds of treatment beds. Since the bridge was demolished, more than 900 Boston residents have died from opioid-related overdose deaths, he said.

There was no immediate reaction to the ruling from the city of Quincy.