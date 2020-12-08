BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a while since Manny Ramirez last suited up for the Boston Red Sox, but he’s not a guy that fans would forget about. Whether it’s the two World Series titles he helped bring to Boston, all the home runs he mashed over his career, or his numerous antics in the outfield, it’s hard not to remember Manny being Manny.

But that was the case for a so-called Red Sox fan in Australia, who did not recognize the former Boston slugger when he approached him for a friendly chat.

Ramirez played and coached for the Sydney Blue Sox last season, and is still Down Under as he gets ready for next season. When he saw a guy with a Red Sox hat on at a local restaurant, he approached the young man to spark up a conversation. The only problem was, the kid had no idea who Manny was.

Say what now??? This is not Manny Alexander we’re talking about. This is Manny Ramirez.

The video was posted on TMZ, courtesy of a Tik Tok video by Rachel Balkovec, who works for the Blue Sox. When Manny asked the guy who his favorite player was, the supposed Red Sox fan got a little standoffish.

“Are you serious?! It’s my girlfriend,” he replied. “Why?”

Ramirez, an eight-time All-Star with the Red Sox and 2004 World Series MVP, ended up walking away, giving the kid another compliment on his hat.

Given how things are in the world, you can understand why the guy was a little leery of a “stranger” approaching him. But this was no ordinary stranger — or a stranger at all. It doesn’t matter if you’re drinking some Dunks in Boston or putting another shrimp on the barbie Down Under — if you’re a Red Sox fan, you should know who Manny Ramirez is when he walks up to you.

Maybe this fan was just having a Manny moment of his own.