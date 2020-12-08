BOSTON (CBS) – Following an investigation into a pattern of sexual assault, harassment, suicides and murder at Fort Hood in Texas, 14 senior Army officers have been suspended or fired.
For the family of Sgt. Elder Fernandes of Brockton, it’s a positive step forward that comes too late. “I’m glad they decided to listen, and they decided to do something,” said Ailina Fernandes, Elder’s mother. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back.”
Last summer, Sgt. Fernandes complained to his superiors at Fort Hood that he’d been sexually assaulted by another soldier, but the accusation was dismissed. He was later found dead, hanging from a tree in Temple, TX. His death was ruled suicide, but his mother doesn’t believe it.
“I went to Fort Hood looking for my son when he was missing and the Army didn’t do anything,” Ailina said.
The Pentagon has now fired or suspended 14 senior officers at Fort Hood, citing a pattern of ignoring complaints from subordinates.
Ailina said commanders at the base ignored her calls for help for son. “I have to go search for my son by myself,” Ailina said. “Because they didn’t believe that they were listening.”