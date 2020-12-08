CBSN BostonWatch Now
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (CBS) — Attention Dollar Tree shoppers: About 142,740 candles sold for just $1 at the discount retailer are being recalled.

Some customers have reported high flames in the “Sure Scents” candles that cause the glass to break, posing a fire risk and burn hazard. There have not yet been any reported injuries.

The 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Wave Candles were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide between this July and September.

Anyone who bought one of the recalled candles should not light it; they can be returned to the store for a full refund.

