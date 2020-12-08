MILLBURY (CBS) – Route 146 in Millbury has since reopened after it was completely shut down on the southbound side following a 10-car crash likely caused by black ice.
It happened before Exit 10 for the Mass Pike.
Traffic was at a standstill approaching the scene, but began getting through around 7 a.m.
There have been reports throughout the morning of black ice all around the area.
Millbury Public Schools will have a 2-hour delayed start due to the ice.
There was a rollover on Interstate 290 westbound in Shrewsbury.
In Hopkinton, a 6-car crash was reported on Interstate 495 South with spinouts, cars off the road, and injuries reported. There was a second crash northbound at the same exit.
Cars were going off the road, into median strips and guardrails in high numbers around the region.