BOSTON (CBS) — The state will be expanding its free COVID testing program, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday. Massachusetts now supports free testing in 25 communities, including the new additions.
The expansion will be in Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire counties. Three new free express testing locations will go up in Framingham, New Bedford, and Lynn.
The testing sites will be “winterized,” Baker said. “All of these sites will be able to deal with the fact that it is getting colder and winter is coming.”
“By the end of December, with this new plan in place, the state will have the capacity to complete 110,000 tests a week, through free testing sites that are sponsored by the Commonwealth,” said Baker.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said the state was also looking to increase access to rapid testing in hospitals ahead of the holidays.
Additionally, the state has adopted the latest CDC guidelines which reduce the quarantine period from 14 days to eight if the person does not have any symptoms, a PCR or rapid test on day five is negative and they continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.