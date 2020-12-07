BOSTON (CBS) — Research has shown that masks are safe to use during exercise and now the nation’s leading group of pediatricians is recommending masks during youth sports.
The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling on student-athletes to wear face masks during group training and competition.
They said there are some sports where mask use could block vision or become a choking hazard though, like in competitive cheerleading, some gymnastics, wrestling, and water sports.
Masks may not be necessary for some outdoor sports like golf and singles tennis, but for the majority, kids should be wearing masks even when on the court, ice, or field.
Everyone should wear a mask on the sidelines, in the locker room, and while traveling. Teams should continue to maintain small consistent practice groups, minimize travel, and disinfect regularly, said the AAP.
