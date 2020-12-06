BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots entered Sunday with an outside chance to reach the postseason. Before their game even began, their chances took a hit.

That’s because the Raiders, Dolphins, Colts and Browns — four of the five teams ahead of New England in the standings — all won their games.

The Colts’ win — combined with a Titans loss — actually vaults Indy into a virtual tie for first place in the AFC South, but the Titans (8-4) own the tiebreaker at the moment. Regardless, having both the Colts and the Titans at 8-4 doesn’t do anything to help the Patriots.

The Raiders nearly lost, with the Jets coming up with a red zone stop in the final minutes. But the Jets punted back to Las Vegas, and Derek Carr connected with Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard touchdown with just seconds remaining to win the game. The Raiders improved to 7-5.

The Colts also flirted with a loss, as the Texans had a second-and-goal from the 2-yard line while trailing by six in the final minutes. But Deshaun Watson couldn’t handle a bad shotgun snap, and the Colts recovered. Indianapolis improved to 8-4 with the win.

The Browns dominated in the first half in Tennessee before having to hold on to fend off a late charge from the Titans. Cleveland improved to 9-3 with the victory.

And the Dolphins came out on top in a feisty affair against the Bengals, improving to 8-4 in the process.

WILD CARD STANDINGS (AFTER 1 PM GAMES ON SUNDAY) 1. Cleveland Browns, 9-3

2. Miami Dolphins, 8-4

3. Indianapolis Colts, 8-4

—–

4. Las Vegas Raiders, 7-5

5. Baltimore Ravens, 6-5

6. New England Patriots, 5-6

So, for the 5-6 Patriots to gain any ground at all in the race for a playoff spot, they’d need to both win their game in Los Angeles and get an improbable assist from the Cowboys, who play the 6-5 Ravens on Tuesday.