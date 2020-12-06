BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie tight end Dalton Keene is set to play in his second NFL game on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Keene was not on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, making him active for the first time since his NFL debut in Week 7 against the 49ers.
Keene was placed on injured reserve in early November. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound rookie out of Virginia Tech caught one pass for eight yards. The third-round draft pick (101st overall) caught 59 passes for 748 yards and eight touchdown in 27 collegiate games.
Cam Newton (abdomen), Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), Adam Butler (shoulder), Nick Folk (back), Kyle Dugger (toe), Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), J.C. Jackson (hip), Shaq Mason (calf), Matthew Slater (knee) and Jakob Johnson (knee) were all listed as questionable but are active for Sunday’s game.
The complete list of inactives for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
RB J.J. Taylor
QB Brian Hoyer
DT Isaiah Mack
DE Tashawn Bower
TE Jordan Thomas
S Terrence Brooks
CHARGERS
QB Easton STick
WR Joe Reed
RB Troymaine Pope
LB Denzel Perryman
T Tyree St. Louis
DT Cortez Broughton
T Sam Tevi