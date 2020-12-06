Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,747 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 48 more deaths on Sunday. There were 89,439 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 247,559 while the total number of deaths is 10,763.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.34%.
There are 1,416 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, a decrease of 12 from Saturday. There are 298 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 57,304 active cases in Massachusetts.