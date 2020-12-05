CHELSEA (CBS) – Car by car and braving the elements, people lined up to receive their COVID-19 tests at the Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare facility in Chelsea.

“We decided to get tested today because we came in contact with someone who tested positive last weekend. She found out yesterday, so we just want to make sure we are not sick,” Annemarie Tesora of Saugus said.

The soaking rain did not deter Jennifer Zoss of Lexington, who has to fly to Minnesota to visit her elderly mother.

“I have to travel out of state to help take care of my mother, who’s elderly, in her 90’s,” Zoss said. “I just have to make sure I am COVID free to be around her.”

In the span of about five hours, the testing location administers about 250 COVID-19 tests. On Saturday, the line wrapped around the parking lot and onto the street, as people waited for hours to be tested.

“I think I’ve been waiting about an hour and a half, two hours, maybe. The line started at the entrance to Broadway on the Route 1 exit,” Alan DeGarazilla of Everett said. “It’s worth the wait. People have to be patient and appreciative of people working here, the security, the front-line workers.”

Testing will resume throughout the week beginning Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.