If you are looking to have fun and stay physically distanced, here are a few ideas for the coming days.
DRIVE-THRU LIGHTS
The 10th Annual Gift of Lights is underway at New Hampshire Motor Speedway through January 3. There is plenty to see during the two and a half mile drive through show, which features three and a half million lights. There are 80 different scenes, including the popular 12 Days of Christmas scene, and more than 500 displays. Admission is $25 per car or bus.
https://www.nhms.com/events/gift-of-lights/
When: Now through January 3rd
Where: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon NH
Cost: $25 per car or bus (up to 15 people)
CHRISTMAS REVELS
Meanwhile, Christmas Revels will mark its 50th year with a virtual celebration. It’s easy to check out – the video will be available for viewing anytime between December 18 and 31st. It will feature music, dance, and song, with a special performance by cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The event pass is $50 per household.
https://www.revels.org/shows-events/virtual-xmas/
When: December 18-31 (Video on Demand)
Where: https://christmasrevels2020.org
Cost: Event pass- $50 per household
COMEDY FESTIVAL
On Saturday a fun-filled Boston Comedy Festival wraps up with a new winner being crowned during the contest finals. Laugh along as six top comedians compete for a grand prize and, of course, bragging rights. Other events include bringing past festival winners back to the stage in Champions of the Boston Comedy Festival.
https://bostoncomedyfest.com
When: Now through Dec. 5
Where: BostonComedyFestival.com
Cost: Contest Finals $20