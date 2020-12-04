BOSTON (CBS) — TB12 Inc. — Tom Brady’s nutrition company — received a pretty hefty PPP loan in 2020. The company received nearly $1 million from the federal government, according to data published by the Small Business Administration.
News that Brady’s company receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan came out in July, but the amount was not know at that time. On Friday, Yahoo Sports was first to uncover that TB12 received $960,855 in 2020.
The loans were part of the $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress and President Donald Trump back in March, aimed at helping small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brady, the former Patriots quarterback who now tosses touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, started TB12 with his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, back in 2013. The company focuses on nutrition and workouts, similar to the ones Brady has done during the latter stages of his career. There are TB12 training centers in Boston, Foxboro and Tampa, where clients can work with “TB Body Coaches.”
Brady left the Patriots in March to sign a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs, with that $50 million completely guaranteed. Forbes listed the QB as the 21st highest-paid athlete in 2020, and he’s earned over $200 million throughout his career.