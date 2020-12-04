BOSTON (CBS) – There have been some significant changes to the weather forecast. Some of the rain Saturday will switch over to heavy, wet snow in several towns. Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County should see the greatest impact.

It will start as rain Saturday morning with the change to snow coming in the afternoon. However, there is still some uncertainty about this storm concerning the track and how quickly the changeover occurs from rain to snow.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for most of Massachusetts north and west of Boston.

The first snowflakes should be in Worcester County around midday.

The Cape and Islands will stay all rain until the storm finally heads out to sea late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

As for accumulations, Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County could see 4 to 8 inches of of heavy, wet snow that sticks to everything. There could be a snowfall rate of 1-to-2 inches an hour at times.

Towns inside of Interstate 495 in Metrowest may get 2 to 4 inches of snow and closer to Boston it should be about a coating to 2 inches. It will be all rain on the Cape and Islands, up to 2-and-a-half inches there.

There will be some strong wind behind the storm as it exits, reaching 30-to-40 miles an hour inland. Gusts could hit 40-to-55 mph out on the South Shore, the Cape and the Islands, which is why the National Weather Service has a High Wind Watch in effect there for Saturday evening.

Temperatures will be in the 30’s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to start the week.