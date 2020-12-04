BRONX, N.Y. (CBS) – Andre Sterling, the man wanted for shooting Massachusetts State Trooper John Lennon in the hand last month, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals in New York City early Friday.
According to CBS New York, the marshals were attempting to issue a warrant at a home in the Bronx around 5:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out. Sterling was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least three marshals were taken to the hospital and at least one was shot. They are all expected to be OK.
#Breaking suspected wanted for shooting #MA state trooper on #CapeCod last month was killed in shootout with #US Marshals in #Bronx #NY -Three Marshals injured at least one shot #WBZ pic.twitter.com/k04MGHdKkl
A second suspect was taken to the hospital and will survive, according to CBS New York. That person has not been identified yet.
Sterling was wanted for shooting Trooper Lennon on Friday, November 20 around 11:30 p.m. during a traffic stop on Camp Street in Hyannis. The bullet went through Lennon’s hand and was stopped by his protective vest.
Lennon was released from the hospital November 23.
You don’t mess with US Marshalls. Ever watched Gunsmoke (1955-1975)?