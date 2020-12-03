Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Thursday marks the 21st anniversary of the Worcester Cold Storage fire that killed six firefighters.
On Dec. 3, 1999, Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. James Lyons, and firefighters Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey and Joseph McGuirk died while looking for homeless people believed to be inside the vacant warehouse.
Firefighters thought two people were inside. They searched, becoming disoriented through the maze-like building, and smoke hindered their visibility.
“Time may pass, but the impact of their sacrifice lives on within our department and the community we serve,” the department tweeted on Thursday.