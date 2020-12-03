'Star Wars: Kenobi' Reportedly Set To Film In Boston Next MonthIt looks like "Star Wars" is coming to Boston. A posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com says "Star Wars: Kenobi" is set to shoot in Boston on Jan. 4, 2021. Kate Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Mayor Walsh On Curbing Recent COVID Spread: 'Not Much More We Can Do Other Than Shutting Down'As coronavirus cases rise in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh on Thursday said, "there's not much more we can do other than shutting down, and that's the last resort.”

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For December 3Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

4 hours ago

One Handmade Wooden Character Returned After Being Stolen From Holiday Display In AbingtonWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben has the story.

4 hours ago

Lowell Sets Up New COVID Testing Site As State Sees 'Continued Increase In Hospitalizations'WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

4 hours ago