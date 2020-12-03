BOSTON (CBS) — Eddie Rosario was non-tendered by the Minnesota Twins this week, making the outfielder a free agent. The Red Sox have reportedly expressed some interest in the offensively gifted outfielder, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi.
Rosario has swung a big bat the last few seasons, clubbing 13 homers and producing 60 runs in 57 games in 2020. He had his best season in 2019 when he hit 32 homers and drove in 109 runs, slashing .276/.300/.500 over 137 games.
But there is a reason the Twins moved on from Rosario, and his defense likely played a big part of it. While the Red Sox will likely have to replace free agent Jackie Bradley Jr., Rosario’s deficiencies on defense don’t make him the best fit for the outfield in Fenway Park.
The 29-year-old lefty does has a strong relationship with Boston skipper Alex Cora, who put him on Team Puerto Rico for the 2017 World Baseball Classic. That relationship and his big bat may supersede any issues with Rosario’s defense.