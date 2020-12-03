BOSTON (CBS) — For the second time this season, Patriots kicker Nick Folk has been named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. Folk won the award for Week 12 after booting a game-winning, 50-yard field goal for the Patriots in the closing seconds a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Folk was a perfect 2-for-2 on his field goal attempts against Arizona, also hitting a 22-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 in the third quarter. He hit both of his extra points to account for eight of New England’s 20 points in the victory.
Folk is 19-for-21 on his field goal attempts this season and has connected on 19 straight after missing his first two attempts. He hasn’t missed a kick since Week 2.
Folk also earned the Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a game-winning, 51-yard field goal against the New York Jets in Week 9. He is the first kicker in NFL history to connect on multiple game-winning field goals of 50-plus yards as time expired in the same season.
This is the sixth Player of the Week Award for Folk throughout his 13-year NFL career.