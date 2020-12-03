Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly smashed 11 cars with an axe at a rental car business.
Around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car on South Willow Street in Manchester.
When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Raymond Faucher of Londonderry holding an axe. Police said Faucher dropped the axe when he saw officers.
He was arrested without incident.
In total, 11 cars belonging to Enterprise were damaged in the parking area that is an overflow lot for the business. The damage was described as smashed windows and punctured hoods.
Damage was estimated at about $12,000.
Faucher was charged with criminal mischief and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.