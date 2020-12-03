BOSTON (CBS) – CVS will give antibody treatments to coronavirus patients in Boston and six other cities starting Thursday.
The Department of Health and Human Services picked CVS to give 1,000 free doses of the monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab to patients in their homes or long-term care facilities.
“These newly available, important COVID-19 treatments can make a difference for patients at high risk for severe illness or complications, but they need to be administered intravenously by health care providers and with the appropriate clinical expertise and oversight,” Dr. Sree Chaguturu, the chief medical officer of CVS Caremark said in a statement.
The treatment developed by Eli Lilly earned emergency approval from the FDA last month.
It’s for mild cases only and is given within 10 days of the first symptoms.
Doctors must refer patients to get the treatment.
The other six cities involved are Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Tampa.