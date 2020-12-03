BOSTON (CBS) — New England’s injury report has been pretty bountiful each week this season, but quarterback Cam Newton was never among those injured players. That changed on Wednesday.
Newton made his injury report debut on Wednesday as the Patriots gear up for a Week 13 visit to the L.A. Chargers. The quarterback was limited at Wednesday’s practice with an abdomen injury.
Newton took some big hits throughout New England’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, including a monster hit by Isaiah Simmons as he ran out of bounds late in the game that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.
It was one of Newton’s worst games of the season, as the QB completed nine of his 18 passes for just 84 yards and two interceptions. He also ran the ball nine times for 46 yards, and was sacked three times by Arizona.
Newton was one of 10 Patriots players limited at Wednesday’s practice:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
DT Byron Cowart (back)
S Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
CB J.C. Jackson (hip)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
QB Cam Newton (abdomen)
ST Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quad)
Linebacker Anfernee Jennings missed the session due to an illness.
The 5-6 Patriots will look to get back to .500 for the first time since October with a win over the 3-8 Chargers on Sunday.