(MARE) – Raelynn is a sweet young girl of Caucasian descent who enjoys playing with her toys, listening to music, going outside on the swings, and taking long walks in her stroller. Raelynn also loves receiving attention and having physical contact with those around her. Her social worker describes her as “precious” and “very special.” The staff at the facility where she lives say that she is a joy to care for and be around.

Raelynn has complex medical needs and is currently residing in a pediatric nursing home. She is currently not able to walk or crawl, and will most likely be wheelchair dependent. However, her providers say that over the past year she has made great progress in terms of her health and cognitive development, and especially in her social development. Although Raelynn has resided in a medical facility her whole life, she will be able to join a family in a home setting in the future. The staff currently caring for Raelynn will be able to teach a family how to care for her medical needs and provide support as needed.

Legally freed for adoption, Raelynn’s social worker is seeking a loving family of any constellation that is able to support her medical and developmental needs. Her social worker feels that Raelynn will do well as an only-child or with siblings. Any family for Raelynn must be open to helping her maintain a relationship with her paternal grandparents who are very involved in her care and medical treatment.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.