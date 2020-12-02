Comments
UXBRIDGE (CBS) — A head-on crash between a dump truck and car killed one person and shut down Route 16 in Uxbridge Wednesday morning. It happened just before 11 a.m. near the Mendon town line.
Police said a Hyundai Elantra and a fully loaded dump truck collided on Uxbridge Road, killing a person in the car. The truck driver was hospitalized with unknown injuries.
SkyEye footage showed a dump truck laying on its side off the road and a car with serious front-end damage.
Police said it’s not yet known what caused the crash, which is under investagation.
Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.