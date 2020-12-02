NANTUCKET (CBS) — Nantucket Cottage Hospital is reporting a “significant spike” in coronavirus cases on the island. As a result, the island town is temporarily switching to remote learning.
The hospital on Tuesday reported 46 new coronavirus cases among patients who went to the hospital’s drive-thru testing site on Monday and Tuesday.
“This is by far the largest number of new cases we have reported over a two-day span,” the hospital said in a statement.
The positivity rate on the island stands at 7.6%. Residents are urged to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
“This represents a significant spike in transmission of the virus on Nantucket, and we must take this situation extremely seriously,” the hospital said.
Due to the high number of COVID positive cases reported on Nantucket today, Nantucket Public Schools will be shifting to remote learning for the remainder of the week.
This means that students in Cohorts A and C will be accessing learning from home tomorrow, 12/3 & Friday, 12/4.
— Town of Nantucket (@TownofNantucket) December 2, 2020
Schools will be remote for at least the end of the week, at which point town officials will reassess the situation.