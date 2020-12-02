Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Coronavirus may have been in the U.S. and Massachusetts earlier than first thought.
A new study from the CDC and the Red Cross looked at blood donations from nine states, including Massachusetts, between December 13, 2019 and January 17, 2020.
One-hundred and six of the 7,389 samples tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
That suggests the virus was in the U.S. as early as last December. The first U.S. cases were identified in mid-January 2020.
The other eight states involved in the study were Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.