Kemba Walker Bummed He'll Miss Start Of Season, But Says Knee Is Starting To Feel BetterKemba Walker was upbeat on Wednesday despite the fact that he'll have to miss the start of next season.

Damien Harris Is NFL's No. 1 Running Back, According To Pro Football FocusNow that he's gotten steady playing time, Damien Harris has certainly turned many heads in the region -- and beyond.

'Tennis Is Booming': USTA's Leah Friedman On The Rise Of Tennis Racquet Sales During COVID-19Tennis racquet sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is a socially distanced sport people can still play inside or outside.

Bill Belichick Addresses Patriots' Slow Starts: 'Thanks For Pointing That Out'Bill Belichick sat down for his video conference with Patriots reporters on Wednesday with a whole lot to say about the Los Angeles Chargers ... and a bit of sarcasm in his back pocket.

Josh McDaniels 'Absolutely' Confident In Cam Newton, Despite Inconsistent Results"Passing the football well has never been one man's job, and it will never be that way."