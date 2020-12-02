Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – All 33 Big Y Pharmacy locations will offer free COVID vaccines once it is available to the public, the company announced on Wednesday.
Big Y currently offers seasonal flu shots and other routine vaccines.
The COVID vaccines will be offered through a partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are proud to partner with the United States government in order to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to our customers. When a vaccine is available, our pharmacy teams will be ready to administer them as per CDC guidelines,” said Big Y president and CEO Charles D’Amour.
Free ad for Big Y, that is all this article is.