Celtics To Open Season Vs. Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo On Dec. 23Circle the date on your calendar, Celtics fan. A tip-off date is upon us.

NFL Week 13 NFC North Picks: Vikings 'Going To Make The Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Packers have a comfortable lead in the NFC North, but the Vikings are looking more and more like a Wild Card team.

Kemba Walker Bummed He'll Miss Start Of Season, But Says Knee Is Starting To Feel BetterKemba Walker was upbeat on Wednesday despite the fact that he'll have to miss the start of next season.

Damien Harris Is NFL's No. 1 Running Back, According To Pro Football FocusNow that he's gotten steady playing time, Damien Harris has certainly turned many heads in the region -- and beyond.

'Tennis Is Booming': USTA's Leah Friedman On The Rise Of Tennis Racquet Sales During COVID-19Tennis racquet sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is a socially distanced sport people can still play inside or outside.