EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A cluster of coronavirus cases has been linked to a private club in East Bridgewater.
The town’s public health officials say anyone who was at the Commercial Club between Nov. 16-Nov. 27 should get tested as they may have been exposed to the virus.
Town Administrator Brian Noble said 35 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the club, “not necessarily all members but some are family members, etc.”
The club will be closed until Dec. 15 for deep cleaning and to implement new safety measures.
“We are asking anyone who was at the Commercial Club during the specified period of Nov. 16-27 to please not wait to be officially contacted by the Board of Health or Community Tracing Collaborative (CTC), and should follow quarantine guidance set by the state,” Susan Mulloy, of the East Bridgewater Board of Health, said. “We have been contacting identified cases and contacts as quickly as possible, however, we realize there may be many more people yet to be identified and we hope residents do the responsible thing and quarantine in order to stop the spread of the virus for the sake of the entire community.”
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, East Bridgewater was designated a medium risk, or yellow, community on Nov. 27. Town officials said it expected the town’s positive case numbers to rise significantly when the state releases updated data later this week, in part due to the cluster.