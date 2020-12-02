Comments
BOXBORO (CBS) – Five cars were destroyed in a fire at a repair shop in Boxboro early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to CBK Automotive Repair on Route 111 around 5:20 a.m. and found the cars outside the building burning in the yard.
The owner Ken Carroll, a former firefighter, told WBZ-TV he helped douse the flames with a dry chemical extinguisher. He praised Boxborough firefighters for keeping the fire away from the shop.
The cause is under investigation, but Carroll said it might be an accident.
“We don’t know yet. We’re pulling the cameras right now to make sure no one else was there. I’ve been doing cars all my life, it could’ve just been a wire, anybody could have a car fire,” he told WBZ.
No one was hurt.