BOSTON (CBS) – A woman and two children were rescued from the top floor of a brownstone in Boston’s South End during a Wednesday morning fire.

A child is rescued from a Boston fire. (Image Credit: Jason Pratt)

It happened around 8 a.m. on West Newton Street.

With smoke pouring out of the home, firefighters used a ladder to rescue the woman and children from the fourth floor.

A woman and children are rescued from a South End home. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Heavy fire was knocked down in less than an hour.

The Boston Fire Department called it a “great team save” to bring the woman and children down the ladder to safety.

Eight people, two turtles, a cat, and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but not all pets survived.

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.

