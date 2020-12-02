BOSTON (CBS) – A woman and two children were rescued from the top floor of a brownstone in Boston’s South End during a Wednesday morning fire.

It happened around 8 a.m. on West Newton Street.

With smoke pouring out of the home, firefighters used a ladder to rescue the woman and children from the fourth floor.

Heavy fire was knocked down in less than an hour.

The Boston Fire Department called it a “great team save” to bring the woman and children down the ladder to safety.

A great team save by the members of Ladder 4. Working together for a positive outcome, at the 2 alarm fire at 68 West Newton st. pic.twitter.com/2qxcCYnT07 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

Eight people, two turtles, a cat, and a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but not all pets survived.

Companies clearing up from 2nd alarm fire on W. Newton St, SE. There will be 8 people (2 children), 2 turtles, a cat & a dog displaced. Not all pets made it. No firefighters injured. pic.twitter.com/SJ6JuEPGBA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.